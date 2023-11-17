(WJW) – One of the founding members of Kool & The Gang has died.

TMZ reports George “Funky” Brown died at age 74 Thursday.

TMZ sources report the legendary musician died from cancer at his home in Los Angeles.

He’d been battling stage 4 cancer.

REGENSBURG, GERMANY – JULY 20: George Brown of the band Kool & the Gang performs live on stage during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival 2019 on July 19, 2019 in Regensburg, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

A rep for the group told TMZ, “George Brown died November 16, 2023, in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. Brown has co-written many of the band’s iconic songs, including “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Celebration,” and “Cherish.” When asked to describe his music, Brown always replied, ‘The sound of happiness.'”

He had an incredible 59-year career as a songwriter and drummer for the legendary funk band.

The supergroup was formed in 1964.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: (L-R) George Brown, Ronald Bell, Robert “Kool” Bell, James “JT” Taylor, and Dennis Thomas of Kool & The Gang pose with their awards backstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Following George’s death, founding member Robert “Kool” Bell is the only remaining surviving member of the band.