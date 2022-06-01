GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Four people were arrested by Gallia County deputies on Tuesday for narcotics trafficking.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, a search warrant was executed at the 2000 block of Little Kyger road in the Cheshire township where deputies found cash, stolen property, and narcotics at the residence which led to the arrest of the four individuals below.

Melvin Valentine Jr. – Charged with possession of narcotics and trafficking in narcotics.

Christina Belcher – Charged with possession of narcotics trafficking in narcotics.

Shyla Jarrell – Arrested on a warrant as a fugitive from justice.

Derek Daniels – Arrested for outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Champlin went on to say “If you are suffering from addiction and you need help, the time to reach out for help is now. Our local partners in the substance abuse community are prepared to help you. If you are trafficking drugs in our communities, no matter the amount or frequency, we are coming for you. It’s going to be a long summer and you might as well plan on looking over your shoulder, as we are coming.”

All four were transported to the Gallia County Jail.