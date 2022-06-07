HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Huntington on Tuesday for multiple drug-related charges.

The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a warrant at the 1500 block of 7th Avenue on June 5. Officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and used needles inside the apartment.

The Task Force arrested Christy Heaberlan and Anthony Cooper in connection with distributing controlled substances out of the apartment. Officers also arrested Viola Pennington and Todd Stevens for outstanding warrants.

Heaberlan was charged with maintaining a dwelling to use and distribute controlled substances.

Cooper was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.