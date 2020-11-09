Four COVID-19 testing sites in Charleston held before Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha County local health agencies will host four drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events held one week before Thanksgiving in Charleston.
“Operation Drumstick” is hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. City officials also encourage people to get tested and to get a flu shot before visiting their families to prevent the spread of the virus.
We’re all looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner with our family, but if we’re not careful, these get-togethers could become COVID-19 super-spreader events. If we want to gather with our families, we must do it safely. Testing is one way we can help to stop the spread of this disease.Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
COVID-19 Testing sites in Kanawha County will be held:
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Quincy Center, 2700 East Dupont Avenue, Belle
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Ave, Charleston
