Four COVID-19 testing sites in Charleston held before Thanksgiving

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha County local health agencies will host four drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events held one week before Thanksgiving in Charleston.

“Operation Drumstick” is hosted by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. City officials also encourage people to get tested and to get a flu shot before visiting their families to prevent the spread of the virus.

We’re all looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner with our family, but if we’re not careful, these get-togethers could become COVID-19 super-spreader events. If we want to gather with our families, we must do it safely. Testing is one way we can help to stop the spread of this disease. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

COVID-19 Testing sites in Kanawha County will be held:

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Quincy Center, 2700 East Dupont Avenue, Belle

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Ave, Charleston

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.