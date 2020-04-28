Four members of WVU tennis named to Academic All-Big 12 first team

The Big 12 has announced that four members of the WVU tennis team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team.

Juniors Giovanna Caputo and Anne-Sophie Courteau and sophomores Anastasiia Bovolskaia and Nicole Roc all got the nod on the first team, which requires student-athletes to have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and a 20 percent participation rate in their team’s scheduled events.

This year’s honor is the second consecutive season that Caputo and Courteau made the team, while Caputo and Roc were two of just 11 honorees to attain a 4.0 GPA.

“We are proud of Nastya, Gigi, Sophie and Nicole for their academic work,” Coach Miha Lisac said. “This is well deserved and represents all the work they put in and the dedication of the student-athletes and our academic staff!”

This is the seventh straight season in which at least three Mountaineers were named to the first team.