Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner feeds Charleston’s needy for the 53rd year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Over 50 volunteers were up before the crack of dawn preparing home-cooked meals for those in need in the Kanawha Valley.

Since 1966, the Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner prepares over 2,000 meals thanks to the help of its volunteers.

Frank Veltri is the man who began this tradition. He died in 2001 and passed the baton to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation who now manages the program.

Coordinator Judy Snyder said, “I made a promise to him that I would try as long as my health is able, I would continue his legacy to feed the homeless and make sure everyone had a hot meal.”

Everyone calls Frank “Frankie” and his motto that they still uphold is, “no questions asked,” which means everyone and anyone can receive a free meal this Thanksgiving without being questioned your given situation.

Volunteers prepare over 2,000 meals with all the hearty fixings, including tasty pies.

Volunteer Reggie Neary has been a volunteer since 1994 and hasn’t missed a dinner. He even volunteered days after having a stroke.

“I’ve done it for 27 years and just felt like I wanted to give back to the community and enjoy doing it, tell everybody about it,” said Neary.

Dinners will be served at the First Baptist Church in Charleston from noon – 4 pm.