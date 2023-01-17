KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Kanawha County Circut Court to the concealment of a dead body involving the murder of a woman who was found in a freezer in Cross Lanes.

According to police records, Arnold Hiller was suspected of fraud and allegedly used a debit card belonging to Cynthia Mudd, who was found in a padlocked freezer in August 2022. Hiller was arrested in Beckley, West Virginia, on Sept. 2, 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A criminal complaint says Hiller’s home address was in the 5,000 block of Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes, which is the same address at which Mudd was found. Police confirmed in their complaint that Hiller had lived at that address.

Numerous neighbors have also told 13 News that Hiller was often seen at the home owned by Mudd.

The complaint alleges that Hiller used Mudd’s card on four separate occasions in August 2022, all of them at a Go-Mart in Charleston. Hiller allegedly withdrew $1,100 from an ATM at that location.

Hiller faces anywhere from one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Hiller will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1 p.m.