Fred’s weather risks include possible flooding and small tornadoes

(WOWK) — Heavy rain, some stout wind gusts and even the chance of a tornado are all possible starting late Tuesday through the first part of Wednesday morning thanks to the remnants of tropical storm Fred coming through the area.

Projected path of Fred as of late Monday afternoon

Heavy rains from the outer bands of showers and storms associated with the storm remnants can reach the area as soon as mid-evening Tuesday, well ahead of the low pressure center itself.

Predictor model output showing late night rain from Fred’s remnants

Winds are expected to pick up as well, as this is still a strong area of low pressure moving through the region.

Predictor model output of projected wind gust speeds for 12 am (midnight) Wednesday morning.

There is a chance of rain causing flooding in the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning due to the chance of 1 to 3 inches of rain.

The east sides of these kinds of systems carry more available spin in the atmosphere, therefore there is a small chance of a small, brief tornado in the zone marked in green below. The chance is not large, but it is not zero either.

Any change in the track of the low pressure center could shift the rainfall amounts as well as the placement of the stronger wind gusts.

