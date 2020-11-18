Free COVID-19 testing coming to Hurricane Friday

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fruth Pharmacy will host free COVID-19 saliva testing at the Teays Valley Baptist Church in Hurricane this Friday, Nov. 20.

The company is encouraging those thinking of getting together with others for Thanksgiving to come to the event to get tested. They say test results will be back prior to Thanksgiving.

Anyone planning to attend and get tested should not eat or drink for 30 minutes prior to the test, pharmacy officials say. Flu shots will also be available at the event and are free with most insurances, according to Fruth Pharmacy.