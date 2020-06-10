Free COVID-19 testing continues in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) So far Kanawha County public health leaders have tested close to 3,500 people for COVID-19 at their drive up testing locations.

“I’m getting tested because I have grandchildren and my daddy is 91 and I just want to be safe,” said Anna Slater, Cross Lanes, WV. She was one of more than 100 people tested for COVID-19 at a drive up event with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department at Perrow Presbyterian Church.

“It is great to see our facility put to use,” said Ryan Fulmer, the pastor at the church. “It is good to see the cars come through and people get tested for free.” Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young said the testing events are important as the state starts to re-open.

“We want to make sure that the public is safe as they go back to restaurants, bars and work,” Young said. “We want to make sure that people don’t have COVID. There are more people than we thought that are asymptomatic and that can increase the spread of COVID.”

She said there are plenty of the tests available so people shouldn’t hesitate to come to one of the free events.

“This is one extra layer of safety. Lets test everybody that we can so that they can be safe to go back out into public and make sure the rest of the public is safe,” Young said. “In other places that are opening even more quickly we are seeing more widespread disease. That is in several states. So we want to follow the guidelines and make sure we are doing this safely.”

Young said there has been an uptick in positive cases at the last few drive up testing events but it is a trend she expected.

“Memorial Day and reopening was 2 weeks ago,” she said. “So it may be a sign that we need to pump the brakes just a little bit and make sure that we are safe going forward.”

There is another free testing event planned for this Friday and Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field. That testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.