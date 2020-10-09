Free COVID-19 testing in four WV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites for Friday, Oct. 9 in Mingo, Nicholas, Taylor and Wood counties.

Mingo County : 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, Delbarton, WV

: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, Delbarton, WV Nicholas County : 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Nazarene Camp, Summersville, WV

: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Nazarene Camp, Summersville, WV Taylor County : 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. First Baptist Church of Grafton, Grafton, WV

: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. First Baptist Church of Grafton, Grafton, WV Wood County: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. South Parkersburg Baptist Church1655 Blizzard Drive. Parkersburg, WV

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.