MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are offering free passes to West Virginia residents during West Virginia Day Weekend.

From June 17-20, residents of the Mountain State can ride on the trails for free with a West Virginia Day Permit.

“This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of WV,” said Marketing Consultant Chris Zeto. “We look forward to creating memories with you, your family, and friends during the WV Day holiday weekend!”

Permits are available at the trailheads and facilities listed below.

Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Warrior Trailhead – Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Participants must have a valid WV ID or a state-issued ID to ride. All rules and regulations must still be followed. You can find a list of the rules and regulations here.

For more information visit the Hatfield-McCoy Trails website here.