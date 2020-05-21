Free minority COVID-19 testing available this weekend

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In an effort to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities various local and state organizations are partnering for free, optional testing for residents underserved areas.
The agencies partnering include:
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office
- The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs
- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
- West Virginia National Guard
- Cabell-Huntington Health Department
The testing location for Cabell County will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 and 23, 2020. 16 Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th avenue.
The location will be drive-thru testing. Those interested in receiving testing will enter 9th avenue from 20th street. Walkup testing is available.
This testing is available to all individuals in Cabell County. Proof of insurance is not required.
Testing will be conducted on a first come, first served basis.
Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, will be required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian or parent.
