Free minority COVID-19 testing available this weekend

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In an effort to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities various local and state organizations are partnering for free, optional testing for residents underserved areas.

The agencies partnering include:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

West Virginia National Guard

Cabell-Huntington Health Department

The testing location for Cabell County will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 and 23, 2020. 16 Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th avenue.

The location will be drive-thru testing. Those interested in receiving testing will enter 9th avenue from 20th street. Walkup testing is available.

This testing is available to all individuals in Cabell County. Proof of insurance is not required.

Testing will be conducted on a first come, first served basis.

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, will be required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian or parent.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories