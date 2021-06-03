Free MLB tickets now available to young Portsmouth residents

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Calling all Cincinnati Reds baseball fans in Portsmouth, Ohio! 30 tickets are being given away for a game in July and if you’re the eligible age, they could be yours.

Each year, the Cincinnati Reds host “Portsmouth Day” at the Great American Ballpark. The game this year is scheduled for July 18th, 2021.

Portsmouth residents normally receive their own section in the stands and in the past, community leaders like “Plant Portsmouth’s” Jeremy Burnside have thrown out the ceremonial first pitch.

While this day has always been a big event for the community, city councilman Sean Dunne says he wants to get younger residents involved.

I thought I’d donate my last two months’ salary to buy tickets for people in their 20s and 30s. Sean Dunne, Portsmouth city councilman



Portsmouth resident Jeremy Burnside throws the ceremonial first pitch on Portsmouth Day in 2019. Courtesy of Jeremy Burnside.

The eligible age range to receive the tickets is very specific. Only those in their 20’s and 30’s will receive these free tickets.

Dunne is hoping this will act as not just a gift, but also an incentive to get them to stay in the area.

We spoke with residents in their 20’s and 30’s about the giveaway and they like the idea. Portsmouth resident and 24-year-old Isaac Silvia says even if he doesn’t get one of the tickets “someone’s going to get excited about it.”

Other residents like 30-year-old Drew Turner say they’ve noticed the city’s efforts in trying to make the downtown area more youth-friendly.

Guys like Sean are really trying to make things happen for us like that and give us things to do and put our community on the map. Drew Turner, 30-year-old Portsmouth resident

Dunne says that excitement is exactly what they’re looking for. If you’re not a baseball fan, they’re also hoping recent city developments will encourage more younger residents to stay.

The city is currently shaping the downtown area with a new dog park, the newly established Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), and a fully-funded skatepark under construction.

The tickets will be evenly distributed to businesses in the downtown area with employees who fall in the eligible age group.

