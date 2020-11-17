Free parking in downtown Huntington during holiday season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is offering free parking at all metered parking spaces in the downtown area this holiday season.

City officials say they hope parking availability will help encourage holiday shopping this season.

The following dates will be available for free parking in Huntington:

Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Dec. 4

Friday, Dec. 11

Friday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 24

As a reminder, Huntington has free parking at metered spaces on Saturdays and Sundays.