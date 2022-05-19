CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Planet Fitness is giving teens ages 14-19 free admission to any of its locations this summer.

Summer Pass, formerly known as Teen Summer Challenge, allows teens to exercise for free from May 16 to August 31.

In addition to the free admission, one individual from each state will receive a $500 scholarship, and one grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

Teens under 18 must have a parent or guardian register with them. You can register for the Summer Pass program at their website here, or at your local Planet Fitness.