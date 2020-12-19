Free pet adoption weekend in Charleston honoring Ptlm. Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community came together once again today to honor the legacy of police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

“I wanted to get this in honor of her. Because I knew she loved animals and she did a lot of work,” said Shelby Cook of Charleston.

People lined up at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) long before the gates opened to kick off a weekend of free pet adoptions in honor of Patrolman Johnson.

“We did not expect to be this busy at all. People have come out and are ready to adopt their animals and they are lined up past the wall,” said KCHA Executive Director, Bethany Hivley.

“I found Oreo here, and I really fell in love with him,” said Cook.

Johnson, before becoming a police officer was an animal control officer for the city. Her love for animals prompted the owners of “Best Electric” to donate $5,000 to cover all adoption fees for every animal in the building this weekend.

The Humane Association began the event with 90 animals in total. And they hope with the turnout today, all the animals will have a home by Christmas.

And as eager as some of these critters are to find a new home, so were the owners.

“We are having people come in and make donations since they didn’t have to make an adoption fee. They are giving us money so we can continue the mission,” said Hivley.

That included a little girl who brought in her Christmas money to help the shelter.

“For Christmas, I just wanted to spend it for a good cause,” said Camebell Lunsford of Charleston.

Adoption fees will continue to be waived all weekend as long as animals are available.