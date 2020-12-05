Free testing participation down in Kanawha County

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) Thursday 17,000 people were tested statewide for COVID-19. That is according to Governor Jim Justice during the daily briefing Friday. But some free testing events are seeing fewer people in line.

Fewer people turn out for free testing Friday.

There was empty spaces in the parking lot at Shawnee Sports Complex Friday during a free testing event. There were far fewer people in line than at previous events.

“There have been times that they would be lined up double file within the parking lot and out into the road. So it is not the traffic that we saw at the peak of the pandemic,” said Dr. Sherri Young at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

She had hoped a greater number of people would come get tested especially since Thanksgiving was last week. Young said the numbers aren’t low but they aren’t where they have been.

“When we were in Elkview earlier this week we had about 300. We had 548 at Shoenbaum and at times we’ve done as many as 800 there. Looking at the numbers it has gone up and down all summer,” she said.

Right now the Kanawha Charleston Health Department can test up to 100 people each hour with an average wait time of around 30 minutes.

There are some things individuals can do at home or even sitting in the car while in line that could help move things along even faster. People hoping to get tested can pre-register online so that they don’t have to spend time filling out a written form.

“This really helps people get through the line quicker,” Young said. “It helps us and is great technology to have as far as our testing sites.”

To complete the form in advance click here.

For more information about the free at home tests available through the state click here.