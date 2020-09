Free West Virginia COVID-19 Testing Friday, Sept. 25

CHARLESTON (WOWK) – The State of West Virginia is offering free COVID-19 testing Friday, September 25, 2020 at the following locations.

Cabell County, September 25, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cabell County EMS Station No. 7, 1597 US Route 60, Milton, WV

Fayette County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, September 25, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Logan County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Nicholas County, September 25, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Wayne County, September 25, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, September 25, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Oceana Square (former Magic Mart), Highway 971, Oceana, WV

