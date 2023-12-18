CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The harsh temperatures that come with the winter weather make life much more difficult on the homeless population and people without a permanent residence. That’s certainly true in Charleston, where the cold weather is already adding to this challenge this year.

David Napier knows all too well the unrest that winter brings.

“Currently, me and my fiancé live in a shed,” he said.

They’ve been on the streets with their dog, Destiny, for four months.

“I’ve done construction my whole life. For somebody like me to be out here with this piece of carboard asking people for help, it’s very demeaning,” Napier said.

Napier said the cold only makes the situation worse..

“It is hard. You’re constantly cold or you’re constantly hot. There’s no getting away from it until you finally get out of it, which we’re fighting towards,” Napier said.

Napier said he and his fiancé became homeless after some family issues arose.

“Just how easy it is to become homeless. Everybody’s one wrong decision away,” Napier said. “We gave up to be quite honest with you. Of course, you get to the point where you couldn’t function, I guess you could say. We are just now at the point where we’re starting to get back up on our feet and get off the streets. It’s been a battle.”

Now, they’re fighting for a different life, but that fight is an uphill battle both physically and emotionally.

“People think that we stand out here because it’s easy or because we don’t want to get a job, but no, as I said it takes every ounce of pride to stand out here and ask random strangers for money,” Napier said. “To get treated and talked to like some of us get talked to, it’s dehumanizing and humiliating. Then we have some people and all they want to do is help.”

Napier is not alone. He is one of over 200 people that makes up Charleston’s homeless population. He said even with so many people in his shoes, it’s lonely.

“We’re not only asking for money: food, clothing, a phone number to talk to somebody, a job. Some of these people yell ‘get a job, get a job.’ You don’t know how hard it is,” Napier said.

The Bream Neighborhood Shop is one of many organizations that sees this firsthand and wants to help.

“The need is great. When they don’t have it (housing) they’re sleeping in abandoned houses or a doorway, and we’re trying to avoid that,” director Derek Hudson said.

The Bream Neighborhood Shops opens their warming shelter when temperatures drop below 20 degrees.

“Last year we only had three warming centers the entire year. This year, we’ve already had two, so the temperatures are much colder already,” Hudson said.

In addition to providing meals throughout the week, offering laundry and hot showers, Bream equips homeless people to find jobs, homes and start the next chapter.

“In West Virginia, you can’t get a house, you can’t get a job, you can’t pay bills. You have to have your ID, and we help to make sure we get the birth certificates, social security and then the license and the identifications to do that,” Hudson said.

Hudson said fortunately, resources exist in Charleston, like food banks and shelters, but bridging the gap between the homeless and the resources that exist is one of his additional efforts.

“A lot of our guys and girls on the streets don’t have phones, they don’t have watches, they can’t make appointments. It’s just tough, and they definitely don’t have transportation,” Hudson said. “So, the services are there, it’s getting them there and letting them know they’re there.”

With this help, the goal is to help people like David Napier begin the next chapter off the streets.

“As soon as my social security card comes in, I’ll be getting my I.D. and then I’m getting two jobs, getting off the streets,” Napier said.