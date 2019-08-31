Friday Night Feature: Ironton High School Million Dollar Marching Band

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A fun Friday night in Ironton for the big Ironton-Wheelersburg football matchup and the Ironton High School Million Dollar Marching Band joined 13 News for a live appearance.

The band has a rich history as a high energy group of performers playing not only at games but in area parades and other events.

From the band’s website – this is how the band got their nickname:

The band was dubbed “The Million Dollar Band”; by local radio broadcaster Clint McElroy, Sr. in the mid-50’s when, as he provided the play-by-play calling at a football game, took notice of the band’s new uniforms and instruments, claiming that they looked like a million dollars. Ironton HS Band Website

The band is led by Director Jeff Sanders.