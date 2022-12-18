(WOWK) – We saw a very cold weekend with high temperatures only in the 30s, and colder than normal temperatures will be the theme for next weekend as well. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict a slight warming trend for the middle of next week before a major cold front move in Thursday and Friday.

Long Range Predictor Friday 12/23 at 12:30 PM

With this next system that will move in at the end of next week forecast models are indicating rain on Thursday with precipitation transitioning into snow on Friday. Expect to see delays if you are starting your holiday travel at the end of the work week. Chances for showers will start to clear up Saturday morning. Christmas day will be dry with very cold temperatures.

Forecast High Temperatures for December 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th

The slight warming trend before the Front will cause Thursday’s high to be close to average, but once the cold air moves in high temperatures will only warm up to the 20s for the holiday weekend. Morning lows over the weekend will be brutally cold with single digit temperatures expected across the region Saturday and Christmas morning.

