(WOWK) — The area will go from a good 10 degrees below normal lows to 10 to 15 degrees above normal highs in the span of less than three full days.

Monday starts off with dry conditions but thanks to an arctic airmass, the lows will be in the biting range of about 20 degrees. The normal low is about 31 degrees.

Model forecast of lows Monday morning

There are no freeze alerts because it’s not officially the growing season but anyone concerned about plants should cover them Sunday night and Monday night.

A warm front will lift through the region on Tuesday with a sluggish warmup under way. We anticipate highs close to about 50 degrees.

Wednesday brings another surge of even warmer air. Temperatures will bounce back into the upper 70s. The normal high is around 61 degrees.

Model projected high temperatures Wednesday

The next significant rain is slated for late Wednesday night into Thursday when a cold front slides west to east across the area.

Predictor model output Wednesday night

Currently it appears there isn’t any severe weather risk with this band of showers or storms but we will monitor and keep you up to date. After this front the highs will drop a little down into the 50s once again.

Stay ahead of the weather changes by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app by clicking on the link directly below.