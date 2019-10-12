Frost Advisory for parts of WOWK viewing area overnight 10/12-10/13

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – A cold front pushing through the area will bring temperatures cold enough to cause frost in some parts of the WOWK viewing area Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Clearing skies and damp ground along with cold temperatures could push the lows down into the middle 30s, and at those temperatures, frost can form on leaves of vegetation.

Most of the advisory area is in Southeast and Southern Ohio.

People who are concerned about their plants should cover them generally before midnight. The advisories last through 9 a.m. for most of the area in Southeast Ohio and until 10 a.m. for the Scioto County area. Potted plants will be safe if brought into a garage.

Image: NOAA

Covering plants with cloth is preferred to using plastic sheeting according to the StormTracker 13 meteorologists, but plastic is fine as long as it’s removed before the sun can overheat the plants in the morning.

This is the first advisory for the fall season. Generally these alerts will continue when conditions are right for frost until the first killing freeze. At that point the growing season is considered complete and the alerts won’t be issued by the National Weather Service until the growing season starts in Spring.

To see the entire list of counties in the area click here. Also catch 13 News tonight on WOWK CBS 13 for more updates.