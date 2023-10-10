(WOWK) — The time to cover plants on the cold nights has returned to the region with new frost advisories for much of the area from Tuesday night through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Parts of southeastern Ohio had also been very cold Monday night when there were a few frost advisories. The coldest spot turned out to be near Jackson, Ohio early Tuesday. See the overnight lows from Monday to Tuesday below.

Temperatures have been just a few degrees too warm to see frost in the Huntington-Charleston area but the days and nights are rapidly approaching for the average date of the first frost. The average first frost is October 17 while the average first freeze is October 26.

The rest of the region is under a special weather statement for pockets of cooler temperatures. The National Weather Service in Charleston says there could be patchy frost in just about any sheltered valley area:

"Clear skies and calming winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid and upper 30s overnight, with the lowest temperatures occurring in the typical valley cold spots. This may be enough to generate patchy frost late tonight into early Wednesday morning in some valley locations, mainly across rural areas." -NWS CHARLESTON

The best method of covering plants is with a light cloth type of cover such as an old bed sheet or fabric. Plastic can be used but please remove the plastic after the sun rises or the plants can basically smother and the plastic can trap heat which can also harm the plant.

Overnight temperatures should warm a little starting Wednesday night but could dip down again at the start of next week.

