Frostop Drive-in celebrates 60 years Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Ashland native Penny Preece is celebrating the arrival of her new grandchild, and she stopped by Frostop Drive-In on Hal Greer Boulevard to help them celebrate, as well.

“I hope they continue; this is a great place,” Preece said. “I asked my husband do you just want to stop at Frostop because we usually just stop over here.”

Frostop is celebrating 60 years of being a staple restaurant in the community.

Hurricane resident Melissa Thorner explained how her whole family has enjoyed the restaurant for generations, even her pooch gets to celebrate today.

“I’ve come here all my life. My grandmother, my aunt, my mother, my great-aunt, we would all come down here for hotdogs together because we’d go downtown shopping,” Thorner said. “All my golden retrievers, I’ve had three in the last 25 years, they always come down here. [I] always get them a weiner.”

Frostop isn’t just known for their root beer or food, they’re also known for how people got their start.

Barboursville resident and Charleston attorney, Toney Stroud, explains how he was able to put himself through school while he worked at Frostop. It’s the reason he decided to come back and work for them today.

“I’m a little more tired that when I did this 30 years ago,” Stroud said.

Stroud explains Frostop has a strong connection to the Huntington community. He supports the restaurant because of the opportunities they’ve given generation after generation.

“I just love the nostalgia of this place and what it means to Huntington and you know, it’s a great place to come,” Stroud said. “Good food, good service, you meet a lot of good people here and it’s just a fun atmosphere and I think something we’re missing from America today.”

Frostop was opened in 1959 by Rupert McGinnis and Bill Warnock. After McGinnis’s death in 1980, his widow, Marion McGinnis, purchased the business from Warnock. It has been co-owned by Marilyn McGinnis Murdock and Bing McGinnis Murphy since their mother’s death in 1996, according to a news release.