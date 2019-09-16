FRUTH AND VALLEY HEALTH PARTNER UP TO OFFER BETTER SERVICES IN MILTON

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Two organizations with deep ties to the Milton area are partnering together to offer a new level of service and convenience to its clients.

Valley Health Systems has been in Milton for more than 40 years, serving nearly 7,000 unique patients annually, and offering everything from family medicine to dentistry.



“We are a ‘not for profit’ entity, and we are part of a community health center movement that is all about caring for folks in the community,” said Steve Shattls, Valley Health president and CEO.



Valley Health has outgrown its current home and is now preparing to move into its new $6.5 million, 15,000 square foot facility in Milton, and Shattls said he wants the new facility to offer a service that its clients have never had before.



“We don’t have a pharmacy in Milton now. We use community pharmacy”.



Enter Fruth Pharmacy, who has been in Milton for more than 30 years.



“We wanted pharmacy services, so why should we go outside and develop something when they (Fruth) have a special niche in this community,” said Shattls.



The two organizations will now be under one roof as partners, and Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy, said the proximity will offer a new level of care and service to patients.



“If the pharmacist has a question about the medication or the dosage the physician is right here on-site, and they can work together to make sure the patient is getting the best care”.



One of the new services Fruth will be able to offer patients at its new location is a drive-thru, and Lynne Fruth said the service is about more than convenience.



“When a mother has a sick child, when a cancer patient is taking chemo-therapy they want to be able to go through a drive-thru to where they are not exposing themselves to other sick people”.

Lynne Fruth said the pharmacy will still do delivery and all the services that their patients have come to expect and love.



Milton mayor Tom Canterbury said this is an exciting time for Milton in a statement to 13 news:



“We are always excited when our city has new growth which creates new jobs and in this case some new medical care that has not been available to our residents previously. . . “

Lynne Fruth added, “having this wonderful facility to where you get such great health care and convenience really does help attract other businesses”.

The new facility is expected to be open for business sometime in early October, and the two organizations also have a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned that month too.

Fruth’s current pharmacy at 16 Perry Morris Square will close once they relocate to the new facility in Milton located immediately off I-64 exit 28.

Fruth Pharmacy has been a family-owned company for 67 years. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Valley Health Systems operates a network of nearly 40 non-profit health centers and public health programs in southern West Virginia and southeastern Ohio and provides care to more than 75,000 patients each year.





