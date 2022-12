KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area.

The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m.

Dispatchers say there are no injuries.

Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for a while, dispatchers say.

There is no other information at this time.