Fun Farm in Putnam County has special treat for families on Columbus Day

BUFFALO, W.Va. (WOWK)- Gritt’s Fun Farm in Putam County is only open during the Fall months of the year, and their gates are usually closed on Monday but not today.

“People don’t have work today (Columbus Day). They are looking for something fun to do with their kids. It’s a beautiful day so we opened the gates and let everyone come out,” said Maggie Parsons, marketing and communications at Gritt’s Fun Farm.

Trey and Jessica Hedrick, who attended the farm on Monday with their two kids said, “It worked out definitely with the holiday just being able to come out here do this stuff. It was pretty nice compared to anything else we can do”.

The fun farm has about about 20 attractions for families to enjoy with their kids, from hay rides and corn mazes to corn bins and zip lines.

“It just has so many different things for the kids to do. They don’t even get bored coming out here,” said Jessica Hedrick.

Parsons said the fun farm got a big turnout on Monday, but its nothing compared to the weekends when they see thousands of people from all over

“This weekend we talked to people from Virginia, [Washington] D.C., Kentucky, Ohio. All over the place”.

The Gritt family farm was originally and egg and tobacco farm when it was first settled in 1927, but when the price of tobacco bottomed out the family went in a different direction.

“We grow all kinds of vegetables, and then they started looking into things to diversify. . . that’s where the agro-tourism came into place,” said Parsons.

Since 2012 the fun farm has been giving families something else to do during the Fall months than just go out looking for candy door to door with the kids, and on this day it also gave families an extra day to search for a pumpkin.

“We haven’t gotten our pumpkin yet. We still have to make make our way over to the pumpkin patch,” said Jessica Hedrick.

Parson’s said Gritt’s Fun Farm is open from mid-September to the end of October, and they see about 40,000 visitors every year.