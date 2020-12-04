Funeral service arranged for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Funeral services for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will take place Tuesday, December 8 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with services starting at noon.
Social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required. The services will not be open to the public.
WOWK will be streaming the service on our website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.