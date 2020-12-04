Funeral service arranged for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

A photo of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson displayed at a candlelight vigil in her honor Dec. 2, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Funeral services for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson will take place Tuesday, December 8 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with services starting at noon.

Social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required. The services will not be open to the public.

WOWK will be streaming the service on our website.