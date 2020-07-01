Funktafest canceled due to pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The fifth Annual Funktafest scheduled for has been officially canceled due to continued health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Funktafest has been rescheduled to occur on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater located in Ritter Park in Huntington, WV.
Event planners say they have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic hoping Funktafest could take place in September 2020. However, at this time, the event organizers have decided to reschedule the event until 2021 for public safety concerns.
Funktafest is an all-ages, family-friendly annual music festival that features local and regional funk and groove-inspired acts currently located at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington, WV.
