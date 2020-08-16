Gallia County 911 center currently down due to fire

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Calls to the 911 center in Gallia County are being rerouted to Lawrence County due to a fire knocking out the phone lines in the area.
If you have an emergency and dial 911, the system will transfer you to Lawrence County 911, they will take your information and contact Gallia County 911 through radio.
For all other non-life-threatening emergency or non-emergency calls please dial 740-339-3057.
AT&T has been notified and is working to make repairs. No estimate on when service is planning to be restored.
