Garden plot usage growing at Spring Hill Cemetery

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Community Gardens have become more popular than ever this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, as people look for ways to get outside while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

One of these community gardens, however, is located in a rather unexpected place.

It is rooted on the edge of Spring Hill Cemetery.

Betty Given, treasurer of the Spring Hill Garden Association, is the woman who helps make this place grow.

“We’re sort of happy go-lucky people,” Given said.

The gardens have a long history.

“It’s been going since the early 1970s. A gentleman here in town started it because he thought that people needed to get out and have a place to garden,” Given said.

Now, Given says, people are turning to gardening once again. Of the 80 plots located there, only five are still available.

“There’s been more interest in gardening this year, I think, because of the virus and people are interested in being able to have food that may not be available in grocery stores all the time,” Givens said.

Gardeners on the site assert the fresh herbs and vegetables one can reap aren’t the only benefit to being there.

Betty Schoew, gardener at Spring Hill, says she comes here mostly for the people.

“There’s really a camaraderie with the people up here; they help each other, and it’s just a good thing. It’s a good social thing as well as gardening and the good things you get for your table,” Schoew said.

If you’re plotting to get your own garden up and running, these will be available until October.

For more information, get in touch with Betty Given at (304) 638-1516.

