Garnet Career Center Nursing students prepare feast to learn to better care for patients

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Nursing students at Garnet Career Center prepared a huge feast with the help of their instructors. Then they shared the food with the community. It wasn’t just a good deed. They did it to learn about the various types of diets their patients may need.

“Just to see people actually want to learn about nutrition makes me happy,” said student Tyler Sloan, looking across a room packed full of people sampling the food. He and his classmates were learning about nutrition in a creative and interactive way.

“We have learned over the past few weeks about the different diets,” explained student Dorothy Dunlap. “We learned about the cardiac diet, low residue diet, different low fat diets and a clear liquid diet.”

Not only did they label the foods but they also made display boards to help those dining learn more about the various diets and the ways they help patients. People from the community were invited to come and eat.

“They think that they are eating this really good food but it is actually healthy food,” Sloan said. “That makes me really happy knowing that we can get that across to our community.”

Sloan was on the team of students that worked with the puree diet.

“For the puree diet it is for mainly stroke patients and the elderly community,” Sloan said. “A lot of people don’t realize that you can make it fun. You can put pies into a blender and turn it into a puree and you can still have ice cream and all this other stuff like spaghetti.”

Next week when they go back to their clinicals the students will be applying the things they learned through the project. They will be putting their hands on experience to use for their patients.



