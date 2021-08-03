Garth Brooks Cincinnati show may be in doubt

News

by: Tom Lesyna

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

(WOWK, AP)- Country superstar Garth Brooks’ concert at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium next month could be in doubt.

Brooks says he’ll re-assess whether to continue future dates on his tour due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.
He plans to play the next two stops in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will then take a three week break to decide what to do next.
Brooks is scheduled to perform in Cincinnati on September 18th.

