Garth Brooks Cincinnati show may be in doubt

(WOWK, AP)- Country superstar Garth Brooks’ concert at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium next month could be in doubt.
Brooks says he’ll re-assess whether to continue future dates on his tour due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.
He plans to play the next two stops in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will then take a three week break to decide what to do next.
Brooks is scheduled to perform in Cincinnati on September 18th.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.