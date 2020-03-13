Gary Allen Concert in Huntington rescheduled

Huntington, WV (WOWK) – Mountain Health Arena says that in light of ongoing developments resulting from the COVID-19 and recommended provisions, the Gary Allan concert scheduled for Thursday, March 26 has been postponed until Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Tickets for the originally scheduled performance will be honored on the new concert date. For complete event details, please visit www.mountainhealtharena.com or call the arena box office at 304-696-5990.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories