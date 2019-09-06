Gauley Season kicks off today

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today is the first day of Gauley Season as the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers began the discharging process of the Summersville Dam to prepare for winter.

Water that is discharged will create rushing waters and larger rapids that many people seek for great white water rafting across the country.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says this process wasn’t always used to help drive tourism and business.

Park Ranger, Patrick Camden said, “I think it’s great that people are out here recreating and using our facilities. I’m glad we can provide that service to these people. We haven’t always done that, it’s kind of a newer thing we started doing back in the ’80s and seeing these numbers is great and like to see them get higher every year.”

The lake will be lowered by approximately 77 feet through October 20th.