George Washington Boys Basketball outlasts Midland in OT, Lady Knights knock off Lady Patriots

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland Boys hoops fell at home at George Washington in a game that took more than 4 quarters to decide.
The Patriots outlasted Knights 56-53 in overtime. GW and Midland were picked to finish first and second respectively in the MSAC preseason poll.
On the Girls side of the court, Despite trailing 23-21 at the half, the Knights rallied to knock off top ranked George Washington 52-49.
Check out the highlights in the video player above!
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.