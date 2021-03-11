Countdown to Tax Day
George Washington Boys Basketball outlasts Midland in OT, Lady Knights knock off Lady Patriots

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland Boys hoops fell at home at George Washington in a game that took more than 4 quarters to decide.

The Patriots outlasted Knights 56-53 in overtime. GW and Midland were picked to finish first and second respectively in the MSAC preseason poll.

On the Girls side of the court, Despite trailing 23-21 at the half, the Knights rallied to knock off top ranked George Washington 52-49.

Check out the highlights in the video player above!

