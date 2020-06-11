Get your swimsuits ready: Coonskin Pool reopening

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) – Coonskin Pool will be reopening this weekend.

The pool will be open on June 13 and 14, 2020. They will be closed June 15 and 16, 2020. The pool will then reopen for its season on June 17, 2020.

The rules and precautions pool operators are requiring are listed below:

100 patron limit at one time, first come first serve.

Time slots are as follows: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. No admittance after 1:00 p.m. for the first time slot.

No admittance after 4:30 p.m. for the second time slot.

This window of time includes time spent in locker rooms.

Pool and locker rooms will be cleared at the end of each time slot.

Patrons are asked to come ready to swim.

Social distancing will be practiced while waiting in line.

Patron health screening and temperature reading at the door.

Age restriction: Must be 16 to come in without an adult.

Designated spaces within the yard for each group, spaced 6 feet apart.

Personal items must stay in a personal designated area of the yard including chairs.

Group size no larger than six.

Designated entrance ramp and exit steps.

Designated walkways to enter and exit the facility.

Staff is mandated to wear face coverings.

The concession stand will be closed.

No shared floatation devices available for use.

Chairs will not be provided; participants must provide their chairs.

No shared tables available for use.

Individual packaged snacks and drinks are available for purchase.

No slide access.

Additional staff to maintain sanitary standards; handrails, ladders, lifeguard stands, hard surfaces, bathrooms/locker rooms.

No inflatables, no exceptions. This includes water wings, rings, infant floats, etc. Foam and life jacket floatation devices only.



For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories