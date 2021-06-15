Getting cool for June but no records in sight

(WOWK) — While we are expecting a bit of a “cool snap“ for our nighttime lows this week, the region will still be a few degrees above the record low temperatures for this time of year.

For Charleston the record low for June 16 is 46° in 1961. For June 17, the record was 43° in 1917.

For Huntington the record low for June 16 was 47° in 1908. For June 17, the record low is 44° in 1964.

In case you were wondering, the coldest all-time temperature in June for Huntington was 39° on June 6 in 1945. Charleston was a little bit colder back on June 11, 1972 when the low was 33°.

So even though our projected lows for Wednesday and Thursday morning are in the low to mid 50s, and even though it will feel good, it’s not quite a record.

Also, be ready for the big bounce back in temperatures by Friday as the high temperature will hop up close to 90° once again.

