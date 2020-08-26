Ginseng season quickly approaching in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Summer might be coming to an end, but a new season is quickly approaching.

Ginseng digging season starts September 1 and runs until November 30.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked states to start regulating the plant because it is threatened and endangered.

“We want to protect the plant, the wild plant itself and that’s the reason why there’s a season like there is,” Robin Black, West Virginia Ginseng Coordinator said.

The popular plant grows in shady areas and must have moist soil. It must be at least five-years-old to be legally harvested. Some people dig ginseng out of season which threatens the plant. This is because most people do not plant more seeds for more plants to grow.

“If the seeds haven’t turned blood red and the plant’s taken, those seeds will not germinate. You will not have a plant the next two or three years,” Black said.

If you’re caught digging up the plant illegally, the penalty is stiff in the Mountain State.

“It can be as low as $500 and as high as $1,000. It’s possible you could spend six months in jail and that all depends on the judge,” Black said.

The only public spot you can dig ginseng is the Monongahela National Forest where you can get a four-day permit and has a 95-plant maximum.

“West Virginia seems to have a good supply because of our mountainous regions. A lot of people will not take the hike back into the hollows,” Black said.

Anyone who digs ginseng has until March 31 to sell it to a registered dealer. The state’s ginseng coordinator says demand is not as high this season for the plant because of COVID-19.

