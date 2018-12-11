Girl asks Santa to change dad’s work shift instead of asking for toys

Full letter below.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 10-year-old girl from Springfield has a selfless request for Santa this Christmas: to change her dad’s work shift!

“I want very little things for Christmas this year,” ‘Zee’ wrote in a letter to Saint Nick. “But out of all of the things you bring me, I would want one of them to come true.”

She goes on to ask Santa to move her father’s work shift to start two hours later.

“He would be so happy,” Zee said. “And when he is happy, I’m happy, and I’ll tell you this: I’ll even let you skip my house.”

Zee’s grandmother shared a photo of the letter via ReportIt@wwlp.com: