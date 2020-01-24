Going to the Grammy’s: Nitro mother-daughter duo heading to California after winning WOWK contest

NITRO, W. Va. (WOWK) — Billed as “Music’s Biggest Night” the Grammy awards will be handed out on Sunday. 13 News is proud to send two lucky ladies to Los Angeles to take part in all of the fun.

Mother-daughter duo, Patty and Jesse Rowley, are the winners of WOWK’s Grammy Contest Award. Hundreds of people entered the contest, but only one winner was chosen. Patty was the lucky winner.

“I had a missed call from WOWK and I was like ‘Why are they calling me? What did I do?'” Patty told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley. “Then he said I won tickets to the Grammy’s and I said ‘No, you are lying.'”

She added, “I didn’t believe him. If someone called you and said ‘You won tickets to the Grammy’s,’ Would you believe him? No.”

Patty chose her daughter, Jesse, as her plus one. The two are very close and are excited to share in this experience together.

“To get to do this one in a life-time opportunity with my mom means everything,” said Jesse Rowley.

The ladies have their dresses packed. They have gotten their nails done. Now they are ready to explore the “City of Angels.” This will be the first time Patty will fly in an airplane.

“I am excited but I am nervous, because its a long time to fly. But once I get there it will be worth it,” said Patty Rowley.

The duo leaves for Los Angeles on Saturday.

You can watch the Grammy’s on Channel 13 at 8 PM on Sunday, January 26.