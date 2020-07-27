BEIJING (AP) — The price of gold surged to a record above $1,934 per ounce on Monday as investors moved money into an asset seen as a safe haven amid jitters about U.S.-Chinese tension and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It added 2% percent after breaking its 2011 record high price on Friday, when it closed at $1,897.50 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
As of 8:35 GMT on Monday, it was at $1,934.60 per ounce and had traded as high as $1,938 per ounce.
Prices of gold and silver have jumped as rising infection numbers and job losses in the United States and some other economies fuel concern the recovery from the virus and the worst global downturn since the 1930s might be faltering.
Precious metals, along with bonds, often are seen as stores of value when financial markets decline. Forecasters watch their prices as an indicator of how investors see the economic future.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Gold prices hit record high over virus, economy fears
- Ice cream shop owner defends teenaged staff over mask mandate
- ‘Destination: West Virginia’ special to air 7 p.m. EST Thursday, July 30
- Three new WV deaths as COVID-19 continues to spike in the Mountain State
- Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus
- Exotic bird born in WV bringing smiles amid pandemic
- Miami Marlins’ home opener canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak
- World’s largest COVID-19 vaccine study begins in the US with 30,000 volunteers
- Target stores to close for Thanksgiving Day
- Two drown at Hocking Hills State Park