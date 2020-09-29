Golf team opens season at Colonial Collegiate

The West Virginia University golf team opened its 2020-21 season today at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational against all Big 12 Conference teams at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

After 36 holes, the Mountaineers are tied for ninth place with a two-round total of 295-298=593 to sit at +33 over par at the par-70 Colonial Country Club, playing at 7,204 yards.

“The course played very difficult today, but that’s what you can expect at the highest level in college golf,” coach Sean Covich said. “We have to do a better job limiting our mistakes when we get out of position.”

In the team standings, West Virginia is tied with Iowa State after the Cyclones shot rounds of 295-298=593. Oklahoma (-3) leads the field after 36 holes, followed by Texas (+1), Kansas (+10), Texas Tech (+13), Kansas State (+13), Baylor (+14), TCU (+17), Oklahoma State (+26), West Virginia (+33) and Iowa State (+33).

Junior Mark Goetz sits tied for 31st at 7-over par after rounds of 72-75=147. Sophomore Kurtis Grant (76-72=148) and freshman Jackson Davenport (72-76=148) are tied for 34th at 8-over par.

Freshman Olivier Ménard shot rounds of 76-75=151 for 11-over par and is tied for 44th. Junior Logan Perkins is tied for 47th at 12-over par with rounds of 75-77=152, while freshman Will Stakel is 59th at 22-over par with an 84-78=162.

“We started three true freshmen today so they certainly got to experience what it takes to compete in the Big 12,” Covich added. “I look forward to seeing them continue to develop their games.”

The final round of the Colonial Collegiate Invitational will begin Tuesday morning. The Mountaineers will then remain in Texas to compete in the Big 12 Fall Series Friday-Sunday, outside of Houston.