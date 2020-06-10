HBO Max has pulled “Gone with the Wind” from its movie lineup as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.
A spokesperson for the streaming service, which is owned by Warner Media, said the movie is a product of its time and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.
“Gone with the Wind” is a love story set during the American Civil War.
The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.
HBO Max said when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context and a denouncement of those racial depictions.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Police: $22,000 in suspected narcotics seized
- George Floyd’s death is ‘changing the world,’ a brother says
- MLS, Crew lay out plan for return tournament in July
- Newsfeed Now: Protest photo goes viral; COVID-19 survival story
- COVID-19 death toll rises in West Virginia
- Christopher Columbus statue beheaded
- ‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from streaming service until it can return with ‘historical context’
- Woman killed when own dog attacked her while walking it
- Ohio Statehouse resolution would be first in U.S. to declare racism a public health crisis
- Silver Alert issued for Monongalia County man