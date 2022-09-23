CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When you hear the phrase “get a life,” most people would take it as an insult. But the “Get a Life” simulation run by West Virginia’s Treasurer’s office, is helping youth understand finances.

As Ashley Alford Glance, with the Putnam Chamber of Commerce explains, The program is a simulation that teaches students about managing personal finances. The simulation takes into account your education, your job, family description, yearly salary and monthly take home pay. You then do the math and see if you can stay on budget!