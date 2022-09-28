CHARLESTON, (WOWK) – We sit down with Charleston Mayor, Amy Shuler Goodwin, to help us breakdown the Small Business Grant Program.

The program will help small businesses make needed repairs and renovations to their building’s exterior, aesthetically enhance their business or aid in marketing and customer service capabilities via e-commerce, web development, social media marketing. But the deadline is fast approaching.

Applications must be received by Friday, October 30, 2020. For more information, or to get an application, contact Larry Malone, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, at 304-348-8035 or lawrence.malone@cityofcharleston.org.

Click HERE to apply!