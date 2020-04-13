Good News with 13

Skip to content
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
87 of 88 Ohio counties report COVID-19 cases; Acton, DeWine caution Ohioans on asymptomatic carriers
Sen. Manchin leads senators in call for MSHA to implement emergency COVID-19 standards to protect coal miners
Dozen more COVID-19 cases added in Kanawha County Friday, total 114
Jane Hull, first woman elected Arizona governor, dies at 84
Gusty then rainy Friday night into Saturday morning with a rumble of thunder possible
More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning
Kentucky Power: Nearly 25,000 residents still without electricity
Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm
Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans
SNOW has arrived along with Freeze Warnings Tuesday night
Players, fans get creative to raise funds in hockey minors
MLS pushes back season, suggests possible salary cuts
US midfielder Adams ruing virus-enforced ‘whirlwind’ break
Bob Hermann, soccer boss who helped found NASL, dies at 97
Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft
13 things to do this weekend (April 17th – April 20th)
Kroger donates more than $40,000 in product, cash to two WV food banks
First responders join parade for WWII vet’s 100th birthday
Capitol Market’s outdoor market opens for spring season while following health guidelines
NICU nurse lifts spirits with colorful signs of hope
103-year-old Kentucky woman survives coronavirus infection
Traveling nurse staying in donated RV to safeguard family amid COVID-19 pandemic
Birx bobblehead unveiled, sales to benefit ‘Protect the Heroes Fund’
Panera Bread offering groceries during coronavirus pandemic
97-year-old Brazilian great-grandmom recovers from COVID-19
Unsung heroes of the pandemic: Sign Language Interpreters
Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for COVID-19
Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders
Construction company helps mom hold surprise party for 7-year-old
Pennsylvania 93-year-old with ‘I need more beer’ sign gets her wish
Man missing for a week found in abandoned coal mine
Dozen more COVID-19 cases added in Kanawha County Friday, total 114
Gov. Jim Justice gives 11 a.m. update on coronavirus in WV
Gov. Justice orders coronavirus testing, retesting of all WV nursing home residents, staff
All nursing home residents and staff to be tested for COVID-19