10-year-old boy reels in 41-pound lake trout

DAGGETT COUNTY, UT (WJW) — A 10-year-old boy caught a 41-pound trout while fishing in Utah.
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Tyler Grimshaw recently went fishing in the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
During his trip, the 10-year-old reeled in a 41-pound lake trout all by himself.
His mother, Vanessa Grimshaw, snapped a pic of Tyler’s amazing catch before he released it back into the water. The Utah DWR shared those photos with FOX 8.
The Utah DWR says that while lake trout are not native to Utah, the species has been introduced to some of the state’s large cold-water lakes, including Flaming Gorge, Fish Lake, and Bear Lake.
Flaming Gorge is reportedly famous for its trophy lake trout. Numerous trout weighing 30+ pounds are caught there each year. Utah’s record for largest trout caught is 51 pounds, 8 ounces.
Utah DWR also says lake trout are a popular sport fish native to Alaska, Canada, and parts of the northern United States, including the Great Lakes.
